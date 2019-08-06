Bridge Jam Happening August 23-24

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – Bridge Jam, the music festival that typically happens on Bridge Day is now only two weeks away.

In its fifth year, Bridge Jam will be taking place this year at the Gaines Estate. This time, it is happening in August on the 23rd and 24th rather than October. The reason for the change is to hopefully have better and warmer weather than what they’ve had in the past.

The lineup features acts like Larry Keel and Mountain Heart and local bands like the Krista Hughes Band. There will also be food and craft beer vendors.

“I think it’s going to shape up to be our best festival yet,” Gaines Estate owner Bill Wells said. “Our slogan is: Bridge Jam: Hotter Than Ever, so that’s kind of a taking a little play on the August weather.”

Tickets are still on sale and you can get them at https://www.thebridgejam.com/