Bridge Day is quickly approaching!

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The 39th annual Bridge Day will be taking place this Saturday.

Bridge Day is the largest single-day festival in the state of West Virginia, last year close to 100 thousand people came to celebrate the event.

Organizers shared with Newswatch what activities will be taking place on the special day.

“You can anything in the bridge you can get turkey legs, Thai food, you can get pizza, doughnuts, um you can even get shaved ice. We’ve got craft vendors we have people who make furniture, and some of that furniture will be made on site,” said Mandy Wristen who is the Bridge Day coordinator.

Bridge Day will run from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 20th.