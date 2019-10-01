Bridge Brew Works Prepping for First Oktoberfest

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – Bridge Brew Works in Fayetteville will be having its very first Oktoberfest this Saturday.

According to Nathan Herrold, a co-owner, the celebration will include a pig roast by Cast Iron Smokers, a chance to watch the WVU football game and releases of new beers.

“We’ve got a German Schwarzbier which is a German black lager, which is actually one of the first seasonals that we did back in 2010 when we initially opened,” Herrold said. “We also have a new bottle release beer coming out, limited bottles. It’s a Belgian Dubbel aged in rye whiskey barrels from Smooth Amblers. We’re going to have about 500 bottles of that so we plan on releasing that this weekend as well.”

The festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. this Saturday and last until 10 p.m.