Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Brick of cocaine washes ashore in Florida after Hurricane Dorian
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Brick of cocaine washes ashore in Florida after Hurricane Dorian

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 06, 2019, 11:51 am

21
0

Hurricane Dorian’s powerful waves washed up thousands of dollars worth of cocaine on Florida shores, officials said.

Police in Melbourne, a city southeast of Orlando, found a brick of cocaine on Tuesday after a passerby noticed a suspicious package that appeared to have washed ashore and alerted authorities, according to Cherly Mall, the spokeswoman for the city of Melbourne.

A police officer inspected the package and determined it was consistent with a kilo of drugs, Mall said.

The contents of the package — which appeared to be labeled “diamant,” Spanish for “diamond” — later tested positive for cocaine.

Amy Roderick, a spokeswoman with the Drug Enforcement Administration, told ABC News a kilo of cocaine is worth anywhere between $28,000 and $32,000 in the Orlando area.

Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, slammed the Bahamas on Tuesday as it made its way to Florida. The official death toll is at 20, but that number is expected to rise in the coming days as authorities assess the destruction on the ground, according to officials in the Bahamas.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X