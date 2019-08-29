Brian’s Safehouse Sells Raffle Tickets For Collector’s Car

PROSPERITY, W. Va. (WOAY)- It’s an exciting time at Brian’s safehouse.

A donor handed over the keys of their customized 30th-anniversary edition 1997 Camaro SS to Brian’s Safehouse co-founder Leon Brush and told him to use the car to raise funds for their residential addiction programs.

“The people that catch the vision of trying to help those who are struggling in addiction, it’s phenomenal when they get their passion flowing with ours and it really helps the ministry. Honestly, we couldn’t make it as a ministry without the help of the people in this community,” said Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest co-founder Leon Brush.

The Camaro will be given away on September 3, so make sure to get your raffle tickets. Raffle tickets are on sale until Labor Day for $25 or 5 tickets for $100. All proceeds go to Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest.

Head over to www.brianssafehouse.org to purchase tickets.