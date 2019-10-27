Brian’s Safehouse Inaugurates New Building

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Brian’s Safehouse celebrated an additional building to their facility. This building will assist in the recovery of Safe House residents struggling with substance abuse.

This building will serve multiple purposes. The residents will attend classes there, have a social room to meet with their families and friends, have showers and a place to do laundry.

Safehouse resident Billie Suemetc says that Safehouse changed her life. “They helped me rebuild my life when i thought I was broken.”

Co- Founder Leon Brush says this a space where they can focus on their sobriety without conflict.

Brian’s Safehouse plans to expand their mission by building homes for those that have graduated from the program. For many of them Safehouse is already their home.