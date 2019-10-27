BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Brian’s Safehouse Inaugurates New Building
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Brian’s Safehouse Inaugurates New Building

AvatarBy Oct 27, 2019, 18:17 pm

1
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Brian’s Safehouse celebrated an additional building to their facility. This building will assist in the recovery of Safe House residents struggling with substance abuse.

This building will serve multiple purposes. The residents will attend classes there, have a social room to meet with their families and friends, have showers and a place to do laundry.

Safehouse resident Billie Suemetc says that Safehouse changed her life. “They helped me rebuild my life when i thought I was broken.”

Co- Founder Leon Brush says this a space where they can focus on their sobriety without conflict.

Brian’s Safehouse plans to expand their mission by building homes for those that have graduated from the program. For many of them Safehouse is already their home.

 

Avatar

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X