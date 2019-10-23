Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Brian’s Safehouse Gives Hope Award to New Day Center’s Namesake

Anna SaundersBy Oct 22, 2019, 20:20 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – Brian’s Safehouse, a faith-based residential program in Raleigh County, serving those battling addiction, gives out a Hope Award every year. This year it was given  to Dr. Earl Parvin, a retired missionary, who worked hard to finish the new day center, but he wasn’t just awarded a plaque. The center will now be called the Parvin Day Center.

“Dr. Parvin is a man that you never forget once you’re alongside of him,” Brian’s Safehouse Co-Founder Leon Brush said. “Like he just has an impression on you that you can’t forget. And it’s because he has relevant information to living a sober life and following Christ.”  

Dr. Parvin started out just mowing the grass at the Safehouse but once he started seeing the foundation laid for the new building he jumped on board, serving as a mentor for the men in treatment working alongside him. 

“It’s just been a great labor of love to see how the guys who needed some new ability to be employed so they’ve learned new skills here,” Dr. Parvin said.  

But the three-year project wasn’t just about giving the men new skills. They now have a facility with new bathrooms, new classrooms, a new laundry facility and most importantly, a place where their families can come and visit. 

“It was so exciting to see, first of all, they got cleaned up from opioids, but then we began to see them put families back together, husbands and wives, children. In this very room, we see the children coming to visit their dads. That’s exciting,” Dr. Parvin said.  

There will be an open house and official dedication on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Parvin Day Center sits behind the main building on the Brian’s Safehouse campus. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

