Brian’s Safehouse Draws Winner for ’97 Camaro

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – Brian’s Safehouse, a temporary home to help those struggling with addiction, has been selling raffle tickets for a ‘97 Camaro 30th Anniversary Edition.

On Tuesday, they drew the winner, and it was Doug Lehman of Beckley who drove away his new collector’s car. Overall, the fundraiser sold about 500 tickets and brought in over $15,000 for the organization as they continue to work on their women’s transition center, the Sparrow’s Nest.

“We don’t want them to have to go back to the mess that they came out of so we are trying to get them into safe housing with their children, bedrooms for both boys and girls, so single moms can be independent, autonomous and make it without depending on the things that they’ve had to depend on in the past ,” co-founder Leon Brush said.

The Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization, provided up to $5,000 of matching donations to bring the Safehouse to a full match for this fundraiser.