Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice amid protests

(ABC NEWS)- The Senate officially confirmed Brett Kavanaugh Saturday as the next Supreme Court justice — but the vote, like the controversial confirmation process, was anything but smooth.

Protesters in the public viewing gallery regularly interrupted the vote, screaming “Shame! Shame! Shame!” and causing brief upsets in the roll call vote.

Vice President Mike Pence, who serves as the president of the Senate, had to repeatedly call for the sergeant at arms to restore order in the gallery.

“I do not consent! Where’s my representation?” one female protester screamed before being forced out of the chamber.

Kavanaugh was sworn in late Saturday by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose spot on the court he will be taking, and current Supreme Court Judge John Roberts.

In the end, the vote came down as anticipated, with 50 votes in favor, 48 votes against, and 1 present, confirming Kavanaugh as the next justice in the highest court in the land.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, noted that she would like her vote to be marked as “present,” in a logistical maneuver aimed to address the fact that another Republican, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, was unable to attend the vote because he is scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

Daines wanted to vote in favor of Kavanaugh, so Murkowski paired her vote with his so they would cancel one another out — she would have voted against Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the vote, congratulating the Senate and his nominee.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court,” he tweeted. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

