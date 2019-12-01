Brenden Knox Scores Overtime Game Winner for Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Marshall’s Brenden Knox rushed into the endzone for his 11th touchdown of the season during overtime on Saturday, to give Marshall a 30-27 win over FIU.

Knox finished the day with 146 rushing yards to help put the Thundering Herd back in the win column at 8-4 overall. Marshall ends the regular season with a 6-2 conference record, landing in second place in the Conference USA East standings. Florida Atlantic improved to 7-1 in the conference on Saturday to advance to the conference championship.

While Marshall is not competing for a conference title this fall, the Thundering Herd are still bowl eligible and will find out their matchup in the coming weeks.

Watch our highlights from Saturday’s game and hear from head coach Doc Holliday in the post-game press conference.