Breast Cancer Survivor Decorates Office to Spread Awareness

Anna SaundersBy Oct 04, 2019, 17:02 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – If you walk into the doors of the Plateau Medical Group clinic in Fayetteville throughout the month of October, you will see an office decked out in pink. 

That’s all thanks to their officer manager, Tera Chappell who is a breast caner survivor and has been cancer-free for six years. She wanted to decorate the office to show support, raise awareness, and spread her positive attitude that helped beat the disease. 

“It wasn’t going to get me,” Chappell said. “I was not going to die from cancer. I was going to live. I want to see my children raised. I want to see them married. I want to see them have children. I want to be able to kiss my grandchildren. It was not gonna get me. I was not going to let it.” 

In the office you will also find part of the pink scarf from Terri’s Tribute, a local group that is knitting the world’s longest scarf for breast cancer awareness/ 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

