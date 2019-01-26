Breaking: Police are searching for missing Fayette County juvenile

OAK HILL (WOAY)- The Oak Hill Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Christina Suttle, 15, was last seen at 8 P.M. Friday, January 25, 2019 on Halstead Street in Oak Hill

Suttle is approximately 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Carhartt hoodie, and black leggings with stars on them.

She is believed to be with her juvenile boyfriend. She is possible in the Pax area.

Anyone with information, please contact the Fayette County 911 Center.