Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Breaking News Breaking: Police are searching for missing Fayette County juvenile
Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories

Breaking: Police are searching for missing Fayette County juvenile

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 26, 2019, 15:06 pm

135
0

OAK HILL (WOAY)- The Oak Hill Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Christina Suttle, 15, was last seen at 8 P.M. Friday, January 25, 2019 on Halstead Street in Oak Hill

Suttle is approximately 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Carhartt hoodie, and black leggings with stars on them.

She is believed to be with her juvenile boyfriend. She is possible in the Pax area.

Anyone with information, please contact the Fayette County 911 Center.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X