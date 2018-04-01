Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
BREAKING: Mercer County Sheriff’s Department On Scene Of A Possible Homicide Investigation

By Apr 01, 2018, 19:08 pm

LERONA, WV (WOAY)-  Mercer County Sheriff Department Deputies are on the scene of a possible homicide in  Lerona on Sunday Afternoon.

 

Dispatch told WOAY that the investigation is still on going and the cause of the death is unknown.

 

WOAY will continue to update on this developing story.

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

