BREAKING: Justice Department: Mueller’s evidence ‘not sufficient to establish’ Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Congress was sent a letter from Attorney General William Barr on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into the Kremlin’s interferencein the 2016 presidential election, a Department of Justice official tells ABC News.

The letter describes “two main” Russian effortsto influence the election and said Mueller did not make a conclusion on whether obstruction of justice occurred.

The special counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election. As the report states: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”:

“In cataloging the President’s actions many of which took place in public view, the report identities no actions that, in our judgment, constitute obstructive conduct.”

The news comes amid Democrats continued calls for the full release of the findings.

On the campaign trail and on the Hill, Democrats made clear they are going to want every detail and document about the investigation and some have said they are willing to use their subpoena power in order to get it.

“It means make the request, if the request is denied subpoena, if the subpoenas are denied we will hold people before the Congress and yes, we will prosecute in court as necessary to get this information,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday on “This Week”.

Democratic candidates running to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020 reacted quickly to the news that Mueller delivered his report to DOJ with one consistent message: Make it public.