BREAKING: Human Remains Found In Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Human remains were found this afternoon at a campground in Summers County.

The call came in Sunday afternoon when a person at the campground called and said they saw a weird object, according to Summers County Dispatch.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the scene as well as a medical examiner.

Summers County Dispatch told WOAY that the remains were found at a campground in Forest Hill called Rocky Bottom Campground.

