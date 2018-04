SUMMERS COUNTY– State Police say they have identified the body found earlier this week in the Forest Hill area.

The body is that of Jason Bradford O’Neal, 36, of Forest Hill. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police do not know whether foul play was involved at this time.

O’Neal’s body was found on Sunday by campers at the¬†Rocky Bottom Campground in Forest Hill.

