FAYETTE COUNTY— A body found on Plum Orchard Lake Road in March has been identified.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the body is that of Christopher Watts Berry, 47, of Staunton, VA. The body was identified via dental records.

The cause of death is undetermined at the time.

You can find the original story here: https://woay.tv/fayette-county-deputies-investigating-a-possible-body-found-inside-burning-vehicle/

