Brave wild grouse cozies up to family in Barbour Co.

VOLGA, WV (BY: CHRIS LAWRENCE, WV METRONEWS) — When you live in West Virginia encounters with nature and wildlife are not uncommon. But for the Warner family in Barbour County a new inhabitant at the family’s farm has bent the rules.

“It’s the dangdest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Kasey Warner, the former U.S. Attorney in West Virginia’s southern district.

The “dangdest thing” is a young grouse which has apparently claimed squatters rights on the property, and doesn’t seem to have any problem sharing the space with his human “friends.”

Photos Courtesy: WV MetroNews

