Bradshaw Maintains Lead at WV Open

Matt DigbyBy Jul 26, 2018, 21:07 pm

WOAY – Nine-time West Virginia Open champion David Bradshaw continued his high level of play Thursday, posting a second-round 66 to move to -13 through 36 holes of the 2018 championship.

The Harpers Ferry native, who started on the back nine, made his first bogey of the week on #11, but quickly recovered with birdies on 13 & 14. He would also make three straight birdies on the front nine.

Mason Williams of Bridgeport is in second place after a second-round 68 to move to -7. Thadd Obecny II is third at -6.

64 golfers would make the cut at +9, 16 of them from Southern West Virginia. Drew Green of Beaver is the top area golfer at -4, in a tie for fourth.

The final round begins Friday at 7:45 AM, with all golfers beginning from the #1 tee.

Top golfers overall after second round:

1. David Bradshaw (Harpers Ferry): -13
2. Mason Williams (Bridgeport): -7
3. Thadd Obecny II (Wheeling): -6
T4. Three golfers: -4
T7. Two golfers: -3

Top area golfers after second round:

T4. Drew Green (Beaver): -4
T7. Ben Ramsey (Bluefield): -3
T13. Tyler Hillyer (Princeton): Even
T13. John Ross (Bramwell): Even
T20. Samuel Berry (Bluefield): +2
T20. Jackson Hill (Beckley): +2

