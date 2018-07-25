Bradshaw Leads After First Round of WV Open

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – The 85th West Virginia Open Championship began Wednesday at the Resort at Glade Springs. 131 golfers took to the Cobb Course hoping for a positive start to their week.

Despite cloudy skies over the course for the majority of the day, there was only one rain delay in the afternoon, lasting less than an hour.

Many low scores came in the morning session, led by nine-time champion David Bradshaw, who posted a bogey-free round of 63 to take a four-shot lead. John Ross of Bramwell is the top area golfer at -2 after a first-round 69.

The second round takes place Thursday, with the top 60 and ties advancing to Friday’s final round.

Top golfers overall after first round:

1. David Bradshaw (Harpers Ferry): -8

T2. Four golfers: -4

6. Ryan Bilby (Follansbee): -3

T7. Three golfers: -2

T10. Seven golfers: -1

Top area golfers after first round:

T7. John Ross (Bramwell): -2

T10. Matt Felber (Mount Hope): -1

T10. Tyler Hillyer (Princeton): -1

T17. Drew Green (Beaver): Even

T17. Jackson Hill (Beckley): Even

T17. Ben Ramsey (Bluefield): Even