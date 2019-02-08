Boy Scouts of America Prepares to Host World Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WOAY) – One hundred and nine years ago, five men founded the Boy Scouts of America. Today, over 110 million have participated in the program.

“It’s fellowship, it’s good citizenship, it’s getting outdoors, self-reliance,” said Director of Program and Operations Kenn Miller. “We open up to outside groups, just giving them the opportunity to learn and do things they wouldn’t get to do any place else.”

This year, Southern West Virginia is preparing for the upcoming. World Jamboree. Approximately 46,000 children will attend the event from 160 countries. Sweden alone will be bringing 950 scouts.

Less than six months until the event, crews are hard at work to complete the construction projects before the participants arrive. The newest additions to the 10,000 acre property include dining halls, bunk houses and a training center.

The large projects mean tons of employment, creating an economic boom.

“We employ 250 seasonal staff. We’ve got about 65 full-time staff here,” said Miller. “Currently, we have $34 million in construction underway. All of that is through local general contractors, local architects.”

Of the 46,000 children attending the jamboree, about half of them will be girls. For many of them, it will be their first time experiencing West Virginia.