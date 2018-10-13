“Boots vs. Badges” Fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A showdown between one fire department and one police department will be taking place all for Muscular Dystrophy.

Beckley firefighters from the Beckley Fire Department playing the police officers from the Beckley Police Department in a softball doubleheader being billed as “Boots vs Badges”

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the United Way.

The event will take place Saturday, October 27 at 2:00 p.m. at the Linda K. Epling Stadium.