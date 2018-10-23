Search
Boots vs Badges Charity Softball Game This Saturday

Matt BullockBy Oct 23, 2018, 17:45 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Boots vs Badges softball game is this Saturday at Linda K Epling stadium, with first pitch at 2 pm.

Boots vs Badges softball game is a charity event to raise money for United Way of southern West Virginia. This is the first meeting between the Beckley Fire Department and Beckley Police Department. Two games will be played at the stadium and there is much more going on at the game.

“There’s going to be a lot of concessions there’s gonna be different activities at the park uh including a Halloween costume contest there’s gonna be a raffle and different activities there for everybody who comes” said Sgt Frank Priddy Beckley Police Officer.

Tickets are 5 dollars per person and children under 3 years old come in free.

 

X