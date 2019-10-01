Boost Mobile Collects Supplies for Lashmeet House Fire Victims

PRINCETON, W.Va (WOAY) – On Thursday morning, a family in Lashmeet lost everything after a brush fire engulfed their home.

On Friday, Boost Mobile in Princeton started collecting supplies for the family. The mobile store had planned on a customer appreciation day but when they found out about the family, they felt the need to lend a helping hand. In just a couple of hours, the response from the community was great.

“And I think that this has also made a lot of us realize that this could have been any of us this morning or yesterday that woke up or came home to absolutely nothing,” Mary Midkiff, a sales representative for Boost, said. “And i wouldn’t wish that on anyone. Couldn’t imagine even my own children saying, ‘Mom, where’s my toys? Or where’s this picture? Or where’s this or that?’ So I really think that this has hit the community.”

Boost Mobile will continue collecting supplies for the family for the next week.