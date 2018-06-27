Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Health Bonnie’s Bus Coming to Fayette County
HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bonnie’s Bus Coming to Fayette County

Rachel AyersBy Jun 27, 2018, 14:55 pm

29
0

SCARBRO– WVU’s Bonnie’s Bus is headed to Fayette County this weekend.

Bonnie’s Bus is a 45 foot mobile mammography vehicle that serves women who have private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, as well as under or uninsured women who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. Grant funds and donations are available to pay for women without coverage so that no woman age 40 or over is ever turned away.

The bus will be at the Fayette County Health Fair taking place on Saturday at New River Health in Scarbro from 8 AM to 4 PM.

A doctor’s order is required for a screening on the bus, but can be obtained at the health fair.

Previous PostI-77 Construction Will Suspend During Fourth Of July Holiday Travel Week
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives