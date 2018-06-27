Bonnie’s Bus Coming to Fayette County

SCARBRO– WVU’s Bonnie’s Bus is headed to Fayette County this weekend.

Bonnie’s Bus is a 45 foot mobile mammography vehicle that serves women who have private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, as well as under or uninsured women who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. Grant funds and donations are available to pay for women without coverage so that no woman age 40 or over is ever turned away.

The bus will be at the Fayette County Health Fair taking place on Saturday at New River Health in Scarbro from 8 AM to 4 PM.

A doctor’s order is required for a screening on the bus, but can be obtained at the health fair.