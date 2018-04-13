Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bolte Named Division II Scoring Champion

Matt DigbyBy Apr 13, 2018, 16:34 pm

WOAY – With a season average of 31.8 points per game, Concord junior Tommy Bolte has been named the Division II scoring champion in men’s college basketball for the 2017-18 season.

Bolte, a Chillicothe, Ohio native, has received multiple individual honors in recent weeks, including being named to the Mountain East’s First Team, CCA All-Region and All-America First Team, and the MEC All-Tournament Team. He scored a Mountain East Conference tournament-record 51 points as the Mountain Lions beat Fairmont State in the tournament quarterfinals last month.

He led the nation in scoring by more than four points this season; Kyle Monroe of Michigan Tech was second with a 27.7 point per game average. Bolte is the second player this decade to average more than 30 points a game in a season, after Shorter’s Phil Taylor in 2016-17.

