Bolen, Mountain State Honored in Beckley

Matt DigbyBy May 07, 2019, 00:24 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Longtime college basketball Bob Bolen was honored Monday with a State Senate resolution that will have signs commemorating Bolen and Mountain State University basketball along Interstates 77 & 64.

Bolen, the Mountain State men’s basketball head coach from 1994-2012, led the Cougars to five NAIA Final Fours and the 2004 national championship. He is grateful to West Virginia State Senator Sue Cline (R-Wyoming), and former Senator Jeff Mullins for their work in passing the resolution.

Bolen says it’s key that the signs also recognize the Mountain State basketball teams as it allows West Virginians to remember the program and the school, which closed in 2012.

