Bojangles’ To Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day Friday With Special Offer

On National Fried Chicken Day, Tweet Bojangles’® for $5 Off a 12-Piece Super Tailgate
WHAT: If you’re celebrating National Fried Chicken Day, make sure it’s with Bojangles’.
Only on Friday, July 6, Bojangles’ fans on Twitter are invited to tweet us the chicken leg emoji and #ItsBoTime to receive a coupon for $5 off a Bojangles’ 12-piece Super Tailgate, filled with 12 pieces of flavorful hand-breaded, bone-in chicken, three picnic fixin’s of your choosing, six made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, and a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea®. No, you can’t get additional coupons by tweeting more than one emoji—nice try!
This coupon must be printed and can be redeemed at any participating Bojangles’ restaurant location. Coupons are valid through Friday, July 20.
WHERE: This offer is valid only at participating Bojangles’ locations. Limit one coupon per customer. We encourage customers to call ahead to their local Bojangles’ to ensure availability. Find your local Bojangles’ atwww.Bojangles.com.
About Bojangles’, Inc.
Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At April 1, 2018, Bojangles’ had 762 system-wide restaurants, of which 326 were company-operated and 436 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visitwww.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.