Bojangles’ To Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day Friday With Special Offer

On National Fried Chicken Day, Tweet Bojangles’® for $5 Off a 12-Piece Super Tailgate

WHAT: If you’re celebrating National Fried Chicken Day, make sure it’s with Bojangles’.

Only on Friday, July 6, Bojangles’ fans on Twitter are invited to tweet us the chicken leg emoji and #ItsBoTime to receive a coupon for $5 off a Bojangles’ 12-piece Super Tailgate, filled with 12 pieces of flavorful hand-breaded, bone-in chicken, three picnic fixin’s of your choosing, six made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, and a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea®. No, you can’t get additional coupons by tweeting more than one emoji—nice try!

This coupon must be printed and can be redeemed at any participating Bojangles’ restaurant location. Coupons are valid through Friday, July 20.

WHERE: This offer is valid only at participating Bojangles’ locations. Limit one coupon per customer. We encourage customers to call ahead to their local Bojangles’ to ensure availability. Find your local Bojangles’ at www.Bojangles.com .

