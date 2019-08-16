Bojangles Hosting WWHS Football Preview Night Aug. 29

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Bojangles in Beckley will be hosting a Woodrow Wilson High School Football Preview Night on Thursday, August 29.

This is a chance for the community to come and meet Woodrow’s football and cheerleading team on the night before their first game. There will be food and games for those who attend.

“We’re able to really stay local to who we are, support the local schools, support any local communities that we can,” Marketing Coordinator Jesse Thomas said. “We’ve had a couple of Jeep shows and things like that, anything that we can to do outreach and especially help the kids in this area, we are just excited to be able to offer that for those individuals.”

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 at the Bojangles on Harper Road.