Boil Water Advisory Issued For Portions Of Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On June 28, 2018 a water problem occurred at Slab Fork System causing possible contamination of your water.

The areas that are affected are as follows:

__x_ Entire Water System or _ Other:

CONDITIONS INDICATE THERE IS A HIGH PROBABILITY THAT YOUR WATER IS CONTAMINATED. TESTING HAS NOT OCCURRED TO CONFIRM OR DENY THE PRESENCE OF CONTAMINATION IN YOUR WATER.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What happened? Beckley Water Main line break

What is being done? Working to Repair

We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem as soon as possible.

For more information contact Customer Service at 304-683-4090. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.