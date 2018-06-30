BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Boil Water Advisory Issued For Portions Of Raleigh County
FeaturedHealthLocal NewsNewsWatch

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Portions Of Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 30, 2018, 00:17 am

23
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On June 28, 2018 a water problem occurred at Slab Fork System causing possible contamination of your water.

The areas that are affected are as follows:

__x_ Entire Water System    or    _ Other:

CONDITIONS INDICATE THERE IS A HIGH PROBABILITY THAT YOUR WATER IS CONTAMINATED.  TESTING HAS NOT OCCURRED TO CONFIRM OR DENY THE PRESENCE OF CONTAMINATION IN YOUR WATER.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.  Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.  Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.  Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What happened?   Beckley Water Main line break

What is being done?  Working to Repair

We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water.  We anticipate resolving the problem as soon as possible.

For more information contact Customer Service at 304-683-4090.  General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Previous Post3-year-old cancer survivor is flower girl at her bone marrow donor's wedding
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives