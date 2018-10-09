Boil Water Advisory For Entire Coal City Water System

COAL CITY,WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County PSD has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the Coal City System. This notice is being issued due to a broken main line.

Some customers tell Newswatch their water is completely out.

Crews are currently on scene trying to repair the broken water main. We will continue to update you with the latest on this story,

For more information, you’re asked to contact Customer Service at 304-683-4090. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.