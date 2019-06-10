Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Breaking News Boil Water Advisory Announced for Oak Hill
Breaking NewsConsumerHealthLocal NewsNewsWatch

Boil Water Advisory Announced for Oak Hill

Kassie SimmonsBy Jun 10, 2019, 14:17 pm

19
0

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – Over 100 customers along Pea Ridge Rd. are under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Monday.

Crews are already on the scene of the break and water has been shut off. An email sent to customers states that the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m.

Once water service has been restored, customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute before use.

West Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps:

  • Throw away beverages and ice cubes made with tap water
  • Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking
  • Do not use filtering devices in place of boiling water
  • Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries

Once the system recovers, West Virginia American Water will collect samples from the area. Analysis of these samples will take a minimum of 24 hours.

Affected customers were notified of the outage by email and will be notified again when the analysis is complete and the advisory is lifted.

For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.

Previous PostLoaded Handgun Found At Yeager Airport
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X