Boil Water Advisory Announced for Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – Over 100 customers along Pea Ridge Rd. are under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Monday.

Crews are already on the scene of the break and water has been shut off. An email sent to customers states that the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m.

Once water service has been restored, customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute before use.

West Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps:

Throw away beverages and ice cubes made with tap water

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking

Do not use filtering devices in place of boiling water

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries

Once the system recovers, West Virginia American Water will collect samples from the area. Analysis of these samples will take a minimum of 24 hours.

Affected customers were notified of the outage by email and will be notified again when the analysis is complete and the advisory is lifted.

For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.