BOE Votes to Replace Condemned Elementary School

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Fayette County Board of Education unanimously voted to move forward with building a new elementary school during last night’s meeting.

“The second part of the building–the upper floors–were unsuitable,” said mayor and retired teacher Bonnie Hicks. “They were slanted and it was a dangerous situation for the students.”

Meadow Bridge has been asking for a new school for years. The current building was constructed in the 1950s and time has taken it’s toll. Uneven floors and a near-failure boiler led officials to move towards replacing the old building.

The current building will likely be demolished. Construction could start as soon as spring 2020.

