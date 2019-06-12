EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
BOE Votes to Replace Condemned Elementary School
By Kassie SimmonsJun 12, 2019, 16:49 pm
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Fayette County Board of Education unanimously voted to move forward with building a new elementary school during last night’s meeting.
“The second part of the building–the upper floors–were unsuitable,” said mayor and retired teacher Bonnie Hicks. “They were slanted and it was a dangerous situation for the students.”
Meadow Bridge has been asking for a new school for years. The current building was constructed in the 1950s and time has taken it’s toll. Uneven floors and a near-failure boiler led officials to move towards replacing the old building.
The current building will likely be demolished. Construction could start as soon as spring 2020.
