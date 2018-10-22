Bodyworks Fitness Center Opens Its Doors To AEP Customers Without Power

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The windstorm over the weekend has left 65,000 customers without power in southern West Virginia.

One local fitness center has decided to help those without power. Bodyworks fitness centers in Beckley and Pineville has opened its doors to people in need. You do not have to be a member of the gym to come in.

“The public is welcomed to take free showers, a complimentary towel, laundry, and a place to stay warm from the cold weather said Mick Bates”, said the owner of Bodyworks

Bodyworks is open 24 hrs and everyone is welcomed to come in.