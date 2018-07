HIAWATHA, WV (WOAY) – A body was found in Mercer County Wednesday evening.

Officials tell WOAY that a call came in at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The body was found on Weise Mountain in the Hiawatha area of Mercer County. The person is a female who had been missing for a week.

This a developing story and an investigation is taken place.

The cause of death of unknown at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.