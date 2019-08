FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A body was found Thursday afternoon at the New River near Fayette Station.

Dave Bieri with the National Park Service says that a call came in at around 3:30 pm of a body found near Fayette Station. It is an active investigation but Bieri tells WOAY that it was likely a suicide. The victim’s vehicle was located near the top of the bridge.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.