Body found after truck drove off bridge in Virginia
By Daniella HankeyJul 29, 2018, 09:11 am
NORFOLK, VA. (AP) – A body has been found inside a semi-truck that went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia.
The Virginian-Pilot reports divers found the body Saturday morning. Officials believe a second person may have died as a result of the crash, because witnesses said they saw two people inside the tractor-trailer before it plunged into the water.
Tom Anderson, deputy director of finance and operation for the bridge-tunnel, says officials believe they have identified the driver based on E-ZPass records and witness statements.
The cab of the truck is about 20- to 25-feet of under water.
Anderson says investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the accident on Saturday morning.
