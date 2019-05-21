Bob Williams Resigns as WVU Tech Head Coach

WOAY – WVU Tech announced Tuesday that Bob Williams has resigned his position as men’s basketball head coach after 17 years with the Golden Bears.

Williams arrived at WVU Tech in 2002 following several seasons as the head coach at Glenville State. While with the Golden Bears, he has seen several major changes, including the school’s transition from NCAA Division II to NAIA; the school joining the River States Conference; and WVU Tech’s move from Montgomery to Beckley.

In 2018-19, the Golden Bears were the preseason pick to win the River States Conference, and they would take both the regular season and conference tournament titles. Williams was named the league’s Coach of the Year, Elisha Boone earned Player of the Year Honors, and the Golden Bears would finish 30-5, the most wins in a single season for Williams. They advanced to the NAIA National Tournament second round for the first time in school history.

Williams leaves WVU Tech with more than 400 career victories, and is the all-time winningest coach in WVU Tech men’s basketball history.