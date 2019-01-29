Board of Education to hold Emergency Meeting in Kanawha County on January 30

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) will meet in emergency session on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., pursuant to W. Va. Code §6-9A-2(2)(C), an imminent material financial loss or imminent substantial harm to a public agency, its employees or the members of the public which it serves, regarding West Virginia Legislature Senate Bill 451, Comprehensive Education Reform. The agenda for this meeting will be posted at https://wvde.us/state-board-of-education/agendas/ prior to the meeting. The meeting will take place in Capitol Building 6, Room 353 (Board Conference Room), 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia.

Following is a statement on behalf of WVBE President David Perry concerning the emergency meeting: “Given the events that have transpired to date regarding Senate Bill 451, Comprehensive Education Reform, and because of the unprecedented, rapid pace and process this bill is following, I feel it is imperative the State Board of Education weigh in on this matter. I am calling an emergency meeting for Wednesday, January 30 at 9:30 a.m. so as to immediately consider and take a position on this monumental education bill. I believe it is vitally important and appropriate that the constitutional entity charged with overseeing the public education system in this state weigh in on the significant and substantial changes being proposed to West Virginias education system.”

A live audio stream of the meeting will be available by visiting: http://wvde.state.wv.us/boe/live.html.