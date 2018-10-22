Search
Bluewell Elementary Teacher Has Her Day In Court

By Oct 22, 2018, 18:33 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV – Former Special Education teacher, Marlene Robinson pleaded not guilty this morning to child abuse charges in circuit court.

Robinson was indicted on three counts of felony charges for child abuse that resulted in injury. The first incident happened on May 18th, of this year, Robinson was arrested by state police in August and posted bond. A second incident alleges that on September 12th, also of this year, a mother contacted Police with a complaint that her child had been abused. The incident was investigated and police tell us there is video surveillance footage that shows the teacher dragging a 5-year-old boy for several minutes. And then there is a third report that on October first the same child was abused again, allegedly at the hands of Robinson.

Robinson will be back in court and has to appear in front of Judge Willis for a pre-trial hearing on November 7th. Robinson’s trial date is scheduled for December third

