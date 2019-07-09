Bluestone State Park’s New Fishing Pier Aims to Offset Construction Impact

HINTON, W.Va (WOAY) – As construction of Bluestone Dam continues into Phase 5, the Division of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have teamed up to give fishers another place to cast their lines.

The new fishing pier at Bluestone State Park is now open. The pier was built in response to the construction project happening at the Bluestone Dam headed up by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from the Huntington District. Aaron Smith is the senior project manager for the construction.

“While that’s an important upgrade, it will not come without some impacts and unfortunately one of those impacts will be the closure of the fishing pier at the dam and some restricted fishing at the dam,” Senior Project Manager Aaron Smith said. “To offset those impacts, we were able to partner with our good friends at the Division of Natural Resources and put in a brand new fishing pier.”

According to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers this fishing pier project has been months in the making and they worked with the Division of Natural Resources to get the funding to make it happen.

“This specific lake obviously has hundreds of thousands of visitors in any given year so it’s very important for us to continue to maintain that connection for the recreating public for the state of West Virginia,” Col. Jason A. Evers, a commander with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said.

A representative from the office of West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller was there as well as representatives from Senator Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito’s offices. West Virginia’s DNR Director Stephen McDaniel was also there to check out the finished product.

“It’s going to serve thousands of people over a summer,” McDaniel said. “I mean, on any given Saturday or Sunday, we have hundreds of folks come down here to enjoy the lake and this fishing pier is going to give them additional access.”

The Bluestone Dam is in its fifth and final phase of construction.