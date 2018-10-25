Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Bluestone Resources hiring 290 additional workers
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Bluestone Resources hiring 290 additional workers

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 25, 2018, 09:45 am

31
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)-  Bluestone Resources is hiring 290 additional workers, adding to its staff and providing high-paying jobs at its coal mines across West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky at a time when mining jobs are desperately needed.

The new jobs will be created at the Keystone Surface Mine and at Bishop Surface Mine, which is reopening, putting West Virginians back to work. Additionally, Bluestone is looking for miners at its Wise, Virginia., and Pike County, Kentucky, operations.

“We are looking for quality workers to operate all types of machinery, and we’re offering great wages and benefits,” said Jay Justice, who operates the mines for Justice Companies. “We are excited about the opportunities we have available and are looking to hire right away.”

A variety of jobs are being offered, with the highest paying wages in the coal sector, along with a newly redesigned bonus program that will help the entire family. A new red hat training program for a small number of inexperienced workers is also being initiated.

Bluestone has been a family operation since it began in 1971, and the new bonus program aims to provide incentives to help spouses and children, as well as the Bluestone employee.

“Because of its extremely high-quality coal, Bluestone provides long term job security, even if the market turns down,” said Justice.

For more information on the job openings or the unique bonus programs visit Bluestone Resources, Inc. on Facebook, email your resume, along with desired position, to hiring@bluestoneenergygroup.com or call 304-956-0765.

Previous PostWeather expected this Friday postpones Ghent Fire Department's Trunk or Treat event
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

08nov7:30 PM9:00 PMVocal Trash to Bring Music and a Message to Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series

17nov7:00 PM10:00 PM70s Lip Sync Battle & Dance Party

X