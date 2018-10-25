Bluestone Resources hiring 290 additional workers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Bluestone Resources is hiring 290 additional workers, adding to its staff and providing high-paying jobs at its coal mines across West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky at a time when mining jobs are desperately needed.

The new jobs will be created at the Keystone Surface Mine and at Bishop Surface Mine, which is reopening, putting West Virginians back to work. Additionally, Bluestone is looking for miners at its Wise, Virginia., and Pike County, Kentucky, operations.

“We are looking for quality workers to operate all types of machinery, and we’re offering great wages and benefits,” said Jay Justice, who operates the mines for Justice Companies. “We are excited about the opportunities we have available and are looking to hire right away.”

A variety of jobs are being offered, with the highest paying wages in the coal sector, along with a newly redesigned bonus program that will help the entire family. A new red hat training program for a small number of inexperienced workers is also being initiated.

Bluestone has been a family operation since it began in 1971, and the new bonus program aims to provide incentives to help spouses and children, as well as the Bluestone employee.

“Because of its extremely high-quality coal, Bluestone provides long term job security, even if the market turns down,” said Justice.

For more information on the job openings or the unique bonus programs visit Bluestone Resources, Inc. on Facebook, email your resume, along with desired position, to hiring@bluestoneenergygroup.com or call 304-956-0765.