Bluefield’s Martin Verbals to WVU

WOAY – Bluefield senior Sean Martin has made a verbal commitment to continue his football career next season at West Virginia University.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Martin said, “Thank you to all the college coaches that (have) seen the potential in me and were willing to take a chance on me……I have decided to follow my heart and go where I feel that best fits me as a player.”

The lineman received offers from multiple Power 5 schools during his recruitment, and originally committed to North Carolina earlier this year, but re-opened his recruitment before the 2019 football season. Martin is the second Beaver to verbal to the Mountaineers, following Kaulin Parris’ decision earlier this summer.

Martin has played a pivotal role on the Beavers’ defensive line; Bluefield won the Class AA state championship in 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2018. They will return to Wheeling Island Stadium Friday to face Bridgeport in this year’s championship.