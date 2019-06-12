Bluefield’s Fun in the Sun Day Camp Kicks Off This Week

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – This week kicked off the Fun in the Sun Day Camp in Bluefield, Virginia.

This camp is put on by the Bluefield Parks and Recreation Department and will be happening all summer until the first week of August. It runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $2 per day, $25 for one month or $60 for the entire summer. The camp aims to give the kids a chance to get active in the community with crafts, games and Field Trip Mondays.

“We’re going to go to the Sanders House, so they can learn a little bit more about our town. We’re going to take them to Pipestem State Park, so they get to see a different park. We’re going to do some hiking there,” Marketing Manager and Special Events Coordinator Heather Sharp said. “We’re going to take them to different, fun locations, so they can learn a little bit more about where they’re from but also a little bit more outside of Bluefield as well.”

Aside from the Daycamp, the Bluefield Parks and Rec Department will be having swim lessons at Harmony Acres Pool. The cost is $21 for six days of lessons. Signups for that start next week.