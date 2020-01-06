Bluefield’s EDA offering free business startup classes

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – At the start of 2020, maybe your goal is to start a business. Bluefield, West Virginia’s Economic Development Authority wants to give you the tools and skills to do just that.

It’s all part of a series of several classes and workshops they host alongside partners like Intuit, SBDC, the Crea Company, and OnPath Graphics. According to Community and Economic Development Director Jim Spencer, these classes are completely free and each focus on a different topic like websites, social media and even the basic steps of starting a business.

“There’s folks out there that are interested in starting a business, and they just really don’t know where to turn,” he said. “We’re trying to be that help to those folks, so whether it is in the city or outside the city, we’re willing to be a resource for them and provide information.”

There will be a Website 101 class happening on Tuesday, January 7 from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. and a “Going Into Business-First Steps” class on Thursday, January 9 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. in the 3rd-floor gallery at the Bluefield Arts Center.

Upcoming classes:

Tuesday, Jan. 14 8-9 a.m.: Website 102, Location: Bluefield Arts Center, 3rd Floor Gallery

Thursday, Jan. 16 6 p.m.: So You Want to Be A Maker? Location: Crea Company Maker Space

Thursday, Jan. 21 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: “Smart Strategies for Small Business Owners,” Location: Bluefield Arts Center, 3rd Floor Gallery

If you want to be put on the email list for these classes and events, email Jim Spencer: jspencer@cityofbluefield.org