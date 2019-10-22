Bluefield, WV woman charged with murder

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Michael Lee Dennis, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today that Brieanna Marshe Walker, 26, of 323 Old Bramwell Road, Bluefield, WV, has been indicted by a Grand Jury in Tazewell County Circuit Court on September 10, 2019 with Felony Murder and Distribution of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.

The Grand Jury heard evidence that on June 5, 2019, Walker engaged in text messages with the victim, William Keith Wilson, about a narcotic transaction for Heroin. Walker allegedly sold the victim Heroin which was mixed with a lethal dose of two forms of fentanyl, shortly after the text exchange and in the parking lot of a local business. Sometime later, a witness observed Mr. Wilson slumped over in his truck and after checking on him, discovered Mr. Wilson deceased. He contacted the Bluefield Virginia Police Department who responded immediately and confirmed Mr. Wilson had passed away. The autopsy report confirmed that Mr. Wilson died from acute fentanyl and acetylfentanyl toxicity. Further investigation showed that Walker was in possession of some personal items of the victim which she was holding for collateral from the narcotics distribution.

Michael Lee Dennis stated, “In the Commonwealth of Virginia, if you sell drugs to another person and they die as a result of taking them, you can be charged with Felony Murder.” He further stated, “If you sell drugs in Tazewell County and another person dies as a result, my office will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Every single life matters to us. We also ask that you please continue to keep Mr. Wilson’s family in your prayers.”

The Code of Virginia, Section 18.2-33, defines Felony Homicide as: The killing of one accidentally, contrary to the intention of the parties, while in the prosecution of some felonious act other than those specified in §§ 18.2-31 and 18.2-32, is murder of the second degree and is punishable by confinement in a state correctional facility for not less than five years nor more than forty years.

Walker was being held in Mercer County, West Virginia for a probation violation and on October 21, 2019, waived extradition to Virginia. She was arraigned today, October 22, 2019, and her case is currently set in the Tazewell County Circuit Court to be heard on December 13, 2019. Walker is being held at the Tazewell Regional Jail without bond.

This case was investigated by the Bluefield Virginia Police Department and assisted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. A special thanks to the Mercer County Probation Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this case. The case is being prosecuted by Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Lee Dennis and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jessica Gunter.