Bluefield woman sentenced on federal drug charge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Bluefield woman was sentenced to federal prison for distributing drugs, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Cassandra Tiller, 36, was sentenced to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release for distribution of heroin.

“The opioid epidemic wreaked havoc in communities throughout southern West Virginia and we continue to hold the poison peddlers and chaos-makers accountable,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Make no mistake — we are winning. Our communities are safer and I’ve put drug dealers on notice. We are fighting every day to take back our communities and protect West Virginia families from drug dealers like Tiller.”

Tiller previously admitted that on March 13, 2017, she distributed heroin to confidential informants in or near Montcalm in Mercer County. She further admitted that she sold heroin to confidential informants on two other occasions.

The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Negar Kordestani and John File handled the prosecution.