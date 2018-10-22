Search
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bluefield Virginia Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 22, 2018, 14:23 pm

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Bluefield, Virginia Police Department is looking to hire a police officer.

Applications will be accepted now through November 23rd, 2018. Applications can be picked up at the Bluefield Virginia Police Department located at 112 Huffard Drive Bluefield Virginia. Please see below for preliminary qualifications, pay, and benefits.

For a downloadable initial application visit: http://www.bluefieldva.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/20160208094550.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1NnZ0qtap_3Uid1JzVzBhUzpwS0fzYGCCIP8FzE4nafD1kaNYV91HDqUI

Minimum base pay is $28,000.00 for uncertified recruits; increased to $31,000.00 after successful completion of the basic law enforcement academy. In addition, they offer $2000.00 per year physical fitness bonus for successfully completing bi-annual department physical fitness testing.

