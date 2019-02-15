Bluefield, Virginia Looking To Hire Police Officer

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Bluefield, Virginia Police Department is accepting applications for a police officer.

Bluefield Virginia Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. To be considered for this position an initial application must be submitted by mail, email, or delivered in person. Applications can be picked up at the Bluefield Virginia Police Department located at 112 Huffard Drive Bluefield Virginia 24605 or downloaded at:

http://www.bluefieldva.org/…/upl…/2016/02/20160208094550.pdf

Please see below for preliminary qualifications, pay, and benefits.

Preliminary Qualifications:

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

Must be 21 years of age.

Must be a high school graduate or possess a General Education Degree Certificate (G.E.D.)

Must possess valid driver’s license.

20/30 vision or correctable to 20/30 in each eye.

Pass a physical readiness test consisting of the Law Fit Challenge Course, as well as complete a 1.5 mile run in 16 minutes or less.

Pass a criminal history check and background investigation.

Pass a written examination, polygraph, and psychological examination.

Pass physician physical and drug screen.

Good driving record.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence clearly and concisely.

Ability to work varied shifts.

A high moral standard is required of all officer applicants; a conviction for any felony is grounds for disqualification.

Successful applicants must attend the police academy for 20 weeks of basic law enforcement officer training.

Minimum base pay is $28,000.00 for uncertified recruits; increased to $31,000.00 after successful completion of the basic law enforcement academy. Current Virginia certified law enforcement officer minimum base pay is $31,000.00 and up depending on experience and education. In addition we offer $2000.00 per year physical fitness bonus for successfully completing bi-annual department physical fitness testing.

Some of the benefits:

12 hour shifts, every other weekend off, officers work an average of 15 days monthly 15 days off.

Paid overtime for court and shift overages, many overtime opportunities available.

College tuition assistance.

Take home vehicle within 20 mile radius in state.

BlueCross / BlueShield health insurance including dental and eye coverage.

Life insurance.

Numerous training and career advancement opportunities available.

Excellent equipment and facilities.

Virginia Retirement System state retirement.

Full Retirement benefits as early as age 50 with 20 years of service, full retirement after 25 years of service otherwise.

Bluefield Police Department participates in LEOS (Law Enforcement Officer Supplement) which pays 1132.00 (current supplement) per month at retirement in addition to your full retirement benefits. The LEOS supplement continues until you are eligible for social security retirement benefits.

Employees are also eligible to contribute to 457 deferred compensation plan to receive additional retirement benefits.