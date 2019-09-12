Bluefield to serve free lemonade after hitting 90°

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias will be serving free lemonade on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The temperature hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias will be serving lemonade on Friday, September 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Food City parking lot in Bluefield, VA and at Chicory Square in Bluefield, WV.

The Lemonade is donated by Kwik Kafe.

The story behind free lemonade: Whenever the temperature hits ninety degrees in Bluefield, folks wait in line for their free glass of lemonade. Why? This is “Nature’s Air-Conditioned City” and it rarely gets that hot being perched high above the Bluestone and East Rivers at an altitude of 2,612 feet above sea level! Official temperatures are recorded at the Mercer County Airport and when the thermometer hits ninety degrees, the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce serves the community free lemonade to cool down!

The last time Bluefield hit 90° was back in 2013!