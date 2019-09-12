Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Bluefield to serve free lemonade after hitting 90°
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Bluefield to serve free lemonade after hitting 90°

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 12, 2019, 15:20 pm

20
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias will be serving free lemonade on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The temperature hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias will be serving lemonade on Friday, September 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Food City parking lot in Bluefield, VA  and at Chicory Square in Bluefield, WV.

The Lemonade is donated by Kwik Kafe.

The story behind free lemonade: Whenever the temperature hits ninety degrees in Bluefield, folks wait in line for their free glass of lemonade.  Why?  This is “Nature’s Air-Conditioned City” and it rarely gets that hot being perched high above the Bluestone and East Rivers at an altitude of 2,612 feet above sea level!  Official temperatures are recorded at the Mercer County Airport and when the thermometer hits ninety degrees, the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce serves the community free lemonade to cool down!

The last time Bluefield hit 90° was back in 2013!

Previous PostNorth Carolina Man Walks Every PGA Tournament for Charity
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X